Golf

Can LIV players take part in Ryder Cup? Why not says Lee Westwood

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer spoke to the media on Wednesday at the LIV Golf tour event in Portland, Oregon. The three Europeans were asked if they considered how joining the new Saudi-based circuit would affect their eligibility for Ryder Cup participation. Garcia, Westwood and Kaymer are all team captains for LIV Golf, which holds its first US tournament this week.

00:02:01, 11 hours ago