Julien Guerrier put himself in position to exorcise the demons of last month by moving to the top of the Cazoo Open leaderboard.

Cazoo may have been an ugly word in the Guerrier household for a few weeks, as he had the Cazoo Classic in his grasp only to implode on the back nine at Hillside.

A few weeks on, and the Frenchman is in contention again and holds a two-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Guerrier was not faultless but in tough conditions at Celtic Manor, his round of 68 was good enough to get him to seven-under.

Callum Shinkwin is the closest challenger to Guerrier, as he posted a round of 68 to climb to five-under.

"I started off awful," Shinkwin said. "It was a long drive to start on 11 and I got cold. After that it clicked in and I started hitting it good.

"The putter was very warm, which was nice, and I was seeing the lines perfect.

"The wind does swirl round this place a lot and I am very happy with the way I played."

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Julien Guerrier, seven-under

T2. Callum Shinkwin, five-under

T2. Johannes Veerman, five-under

T4. Jack Senior, four-under

T4. Espen Kofstad, four-under

T4. Marcus Armitage, four-under

T4. Thomas Detry, four-under

T8. Mikko Korhonen, three-under

T8. Ewen Ferguson, three-under

T8. Dale Whitnell, three-under

Johannes Veerman was a player who threatened to get to and perhaps overhaul Guerrier, but he made a double bogey on 13 and dropped another shot on 15. With his round threatening to unravel, he holed his third shot on 18 from the fairway to get to five-under.

A 66 was the best round of the day, with Thomas Detry catapulting himself to four-under on the back of some impressive play.

Eddie Pepperell started well with a birdie on his opening hole, but the Englishman’s game was off colour and he dropped back into the pack at even-par after a round of 74.

On his 700th DP World Tour appearance, David Howell signed for a 71 to secure his place in the field at the weekend.

