Chappell shoots 59 in return from back surgery

In his first tournament since back surgery a year ago, Chappell had a chance to tie Jim Furyk's all-time low of 58 but missed an 10-foot birdie putt at the ninth hole. His nine consecutive birdies tied Mark Calcavecchia's PGA Tour record at the 2009 Canadian Open. "I was striking it well, and it seemed like every putt I had was a pretty simple read," Chappell told PGA Tour Radio. Despite his superb play, the 33-year-old former President Cup player was in fifth place at 10-under 130 after an opening round 71.

Americans Scottie Scheffler (62) and Robby Shelton (65) and 20-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann (62) share the lead at 13-under 127.

Adam Long was another stroke back after another 62.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)