Charley Hull’s hopes of defending her Aramco Series - New York title are in tatters after being blown off course in brutal conditions.

The 26-year-old carded a triple bogey, double bogey and bogey in her opening six holes.

A double-bogey seven on the fourth, Hull’s 13th, was another blow and she compounded her misery with a double bogey on her closing hole as she finished on 10-over after a round of 82.

At the time of signing her card, only one player was below Hull - Natalie Gulbis who posted a round of 84.

There is no cut in the limited-field event, but for all Hull’s brilliance she is too far back to mount any sort of challenge.

Laura Davies is in the veteran stage at the age of 59. She struggled in the conditions and finished at eight-over after a round of 80.

Maja Stark is strongly tipped to contend for majors in the future, and the Swede showed her battling skills by posting a round of 75 to sit at three-over.

After starting with a double bogey, Stark played the inward nine in level-par - which was some achievement in the cold, windy and occasionally wet conditions.

Nelly Korda won the Aramco Series event in Sotogrande earlier in the year . The conditions could not have been more different to the sun-drenched week in Spain, but the world No. 4 is a star performer and birdied two of her final three holes to sign for a 70 to get to two-under to put herself firmly in the mix.

The Canadian also showed her abilities on Links courses when finishing seventh in the Women’s Open. Those skills were on display in New York as she carded a round of 72 to sit alongside Nicole Garcia and Chloe Williams at even-par.

Manon De Roey was one of the few players to get to grips with the conditions. The Belgian was the only player to go bogey-free to set the pace at four-under after a round of 68.

