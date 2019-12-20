China's Yuan soars into lead at Gold Coast, Scott lurks

Yuan, who turned professional last year, mixed eight birdies and an eagle on the par-five ninth with three bogeys on the back nine at Royal Pines Resort for a nine-under 135 total midway through the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event.

Back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 saw the 22-year-old from Dalian lose the outright lead but he regained it with a birdie on the par-four 17th to finish a stroke ahead of Australian Anthony Quayle.

Scott, the 2013 winner, capitalised on calm morning conditions to post a 67, including four birdies and an eagle on the par-five 15th, to sit a stroke further back with compatriot Wade Ormsby on seven-under.

"It was a good morning for scoring, but the pins, you had to really dial it in to get it close," said 39-year-old former Masters champion Scott.

"It was kind of a nice, patient round. Good solid stuff and eventually I sort of wore the course down."

Cameron Smith, seeking a hat-trick of titles at the European Tour co-sanctioned event, soared back into contention with a blemish-free 65 to trail Yuan by four strokes.

Smith said a trip to the beach had refreshed his mind after a poor opening round of 74 on Thursday.

"I kind of thought it would be a good idea to kind of get away and kind of forget about it," said the 26-year-old.

"It’s amazing what a day can do in the game of golf, I suppose."

($1 = 1.4518 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)