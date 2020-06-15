Golf

Commissioner hails 'phenomenal start' to PGA Tour return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
34 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

By Frank Pingue

June 14 (Reuters) - Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 shutdown was off to a phenomenal start and that he will share information about its safety measures with other sports looking to restart play.

Monahan, speaking at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, said any changes to the Tour's safety plan going forward would be slight adjustments as opposed to an overhaul.

Golf

Schauffele not losing sleep over costly lip out

3 HOURS AGO

"There is more work to be done, but this is a phenomenal start to our return," Monahan said. "There's no question about it.

"It's gone about as well as we could have hoped for. I'm proud of our team for that."

The field that assembled at Colonial, which was closed to fans to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, was worthy of a major championship, featuring the top five in the world rankings and 16 of the top 20.

Daniel Berger emerged from a tightly-bunched leaderboard to win the tournament after beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Monahan praised the players for adapting to the new safety protocols and said there was a sigh of relief when pre-tournament tests of the golfers and caddies came back negative.

With the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League working towards resuming their seasons and Major League Baseball yet to start its delayed campaign, Monahan said he will be happy to share information about the Tour's safety measures.

"We'll share everything that we've learned and how we're applying our protocols, and I would imagine some of those calls will happen over the next several days," he added.

The PGA Tour will now head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for next week's RBC Heritage.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Golf

Colonial champion Berger happy to fly under the radar

3 HOURS AGO
Golf

McIlroy rues missed chance after bad start at Colonial

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Schauffele not losing sleep over costly lip out

3 HOURS AGO
Golf

Colonial champion Berger happy to fly under the radar

3 HOURS AGO
Golf

McIlroy rues missed chance after bad start at Colonial

4 HOURS AGO
Golf

Berger, Morikawa headed to playoff at Colonial

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

YESTERDAY AT 15:16
Play Icon
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Football

Manchester City's Walker deletes Twitter poem mocking United after derby win

12/11/2018 AT 07:56
Formula E

Jaguar series a 'big step' for Formula E

13/09/2017 AT 14:31
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Danilo: 'It was easy to reject Chelsea for City'

26/07/2017 AT 10:59
Formula 1

Sainz wants handling sorted after "weird" race

27/03/2017 AT 15:45
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleSchauffele not losing sleep over costly lip out
Next articleMainz forward Awoniyi taken to hospital after concussion