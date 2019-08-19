Curry sponsors creation of Howard golf program

Curry sponsors creation of Howard golf program
By Reuters

19 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Stephen Curry is known for his threes.

At Howard University, he's all about
"fores."

The NBA superstar will announce a seven-figure donation Monday to establish
the first Division I men's and women's golf teams in the 152-year history of
the historically black college, The Washington Post reported.

"No matter where you come from or what socioeconomic background you had, we
all were that kid once upon a time that was just excited about finding out who
they were as a person through athletics," the Golden State Warriors guard told
the newspaper.

The three-time NBA champion will make the announcement at Langston Golf Course
in Washington, D.C.

Howard athletic director Kery Davis said Curry's donation "was sort of a jolt
for us." The school has not offered the sport since a Division II golf team
folded in the 1970s.

"Golf has always been a game of privilege," Davis said. "An association with
the sport can break down barriers."

Davis told the Post that it will take about a year to hire coaches, recruit
student-athletes and find a course to practice and play on.

--Field Level Media

0Read and react
0Read and react