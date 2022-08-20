The Czech Masters has been reduced to 54 holes after play was called off on Saturday due to a deluge of rain in the Prague area.

It opens up the field for LIV Golf jokes regarding Ian Poulter’s appearance in the DP World Tour event, given his new home plays tournaments over 54 holes.

The 54 holes of the Czech Masters is not by choice, as the Albatross Golf Club was deemed unplayable.

The third round got underway on Saturday morning, but heavy rain returned and on the back of a deluge overnight, the course became waterlogged.

There was hope that play could resume on Saturday evening, but officials felt it would not be practical and took the decision to return on Sunday with a reduced format.

David Williams, tournament director of the Czech Masters, said: “The continued rainfall we have experienced means that, despite the strenuous efforts of the greens staff and volunteers, there is no way the course is going to be playable for the rest of the day.”

Green leads a three-way tie for second consisting of Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell and two-time Czech Masters champion, Thomas Pieters.

Poulter will begin Sunday’s play 11 shots adrift of Green.

