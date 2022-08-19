Ian Poulter finds himself 11 shots off the lead upon his return to DP World Tour action at the Czech Masters.

The Ryder Cup great was one of the high-profile players to jump ship to LIV Golf, after which he was suspended by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

His suspension by the PGA Tour remains in place, and a lawsuit challenging the decision will not be heard until January 2024.

Poulter was successful in winning an injunction for his DP World Tour suspension ahead of a full ruling, meaning he can play in events under its banner.

He made the trip to Prague this week, before the fourth LIV Golf event in Boston in September, but has a mountain to climb if he is to be in contention on Sunday.

Poulter added a 71 to his opening 70 to sit at three-under, which was two strokes inside the cut line.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Gavin Green, 14-under

T2. Thomas Pieters, 11-under

T2. Marcel Schneider, 11-under

T2. Richard Mansell, 11-under

T5. Maximilian Kiefer, 10-under

T5. Louis De Jager, 10-under

Gavin Green is the man to catch at the Albatross Golf Club. The Malaysian opened his tournament with a 67 and added a 63 to that to sit at 14-under, three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Thomas Pieters is bidding for a third win in the Czech Masters, and the Belgian is well placed after getting to 11-under at the halfway stage.

“I am very pleased,” Pieters said. “I am doing a lot of things very well. I have a few things to work on, spin control was not very good today, but very happy.”

Pieters is back in action for the first time since the Open at the end of July, and is revved up for the challenge.

“I tend to do well after a big break,” he said. “I tend to shut it down and do something completely different. It refreshes the mind and makes me hungry to come out and play and compete.”

Louis Klein failed to make the cut, but the 12-year-old amateur served notice of his talent with a round of 74 on Friday.

