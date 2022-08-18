Ian Poulter made a low-key return to DP World Tour action, as he sits six shots off the lead at the Czech Masters.

Poulter jumped ship to LIV Golf earlier this year, and has been banned from the PGA Tour.

He was also hit with a suspension by the DP World Tour, but he won an injunction ahead of a full ruling - allowing him to play in events under its banner.

With the next LIV event not taking place until September, Poulter made the trip to Prague to keep his game in shape - and hunt down world ranking points.

LIV does not qualify for ranking points at present, meaning its players are dropping down the standings.

Poulter’s hopes of picking up big points in Prague this week are in the balance, as he signed for a two-under round of 70 on Thursday.

The 46-year-old dropped as far as two-over at one stage, but fought back well to get in red numbers.

But he sits well adrift of leader Louis De Jager who went round the Albatross Golf Resort in 64 to sit at eight-under.

First Round Leaderboard

1. Louis De Jager, eight-under

2. Thomas Pieters, seven-under

T3. Marcel Schneider, six-under

T3. Jordan Gumberg, six-under

T3. Tapio Polkkanen, six-under

T3. Johannes Veerman, six-under

T7. Richard Mansell, five-under

T7. Grant Forrest, five-under

T7. Gavin Green, five-under

T7. Jake McLeod, five-under

T7. Angel Hidalgo, five-under

T7. Renato Paratore, five-under

T7. Hugo Leon, five-under

T7. Antoine Rozner, five-under

De Jager played flawless golf as he made eight birdies, including one on the final hole to take the outright lead.

Thomas Pieters, a two-time winner of the event, is a huge talent and on his first appearance since the Open at St Andrews, the Belgian looked extremely sharp.

Pieters made nine birdies, including four in a row on the back nine, but he spoiled his day to a degree by finding the water off the tee on the 18th and it resulted in a bogey in his round of 65.

Johannes Veerman swings as silkily as anyone on the DP World Tour and the defending champion carded a 66 to sit in a group two shots off the lead.

