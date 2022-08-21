Maximilian Kieffer secured his maiden DP World Tour title when coming back from four shots behind to win the Czech Masters.

Green had a chance to force a play-off, but his putt on the 18th horseshoed around the hole before staying above ground.

While Green sank to his knees in disappointment, Kieffer was showered with water by his friends who had gathered around the practice range as the German prepared for a play-off.

“I am lost for words a little bit,” Kieffer said. “The feeling was just ridiculous.

“I don’t know how I feel, it will take a few days.”

Kieffer had lost two play-offs on the DP World Tour, so to get over the line was the highlight of his career.

“I just love golf and love to play golf,” he said. “Even if I had not won, I’ve still had a great life, I still enjoy playing golf. So to win is even better.

“You have just got to keep trying. I had a few difficult years where I did not play well. This year I felt I was playing well, but deep down you never know in golf and I am going to enjoy it.”

Green had control of the tournament for much of the round on Sunday, and looked well-placed when knocking in his third birdie of the round on the 10th.

But the balance of power shifted on the 14th at the Albatross Golf Resort.

The Malaysian hit a huge drive to the left and found the water. It was so far to the left that the alarm bells began to ring, and he failed to repair the damage, carding a double bogey.

Kieffer then capitalised, hitting the front when making a stunning birdie on the 17th and it proved enough to claim victory for the first time at the elite level.

Final Leaderboard

1. Maximilian Kieffer, -16

2. Gavin Green, -15

T3. Louis De Jager, -14

T3. Tapio Pukkanen, -14

5. Zander Lombard, -13

T6. Jake McLeod, -12

T6. Marcel Schneider, -12

Ian Poulter was up-and-down during his early rounds in the competition, but ultimately justified his decision to make the trip to Prague as he produced an excellent round of 66 to get to nine-under which was good enough for a top-25 finish.

Poulter’s fellow LIV Golf player Laurie Canter finished alongside the Ryder Cup legend following his own round of 66.

And Eddie Pepperell’s upturn in form continued as he carded three rounds in the 60s to get to 11-under, good enough for a top-10 spot.

