The Senior Open is all to play for after Darren Clarke slipped back into the pack on day three at Gleneagles.

Clarke began the day with a two-shot advantage and played excellent from tee to green, but his putter was ice cold - and Paul Broadhurst joined him to the top of the leaderboard.

But the missing link in the chain was the putter, as he was unable to get anything of note to drop.

A series of makeable putts remained above ground, and bogeys on 12 and 13 saw him slip back. Further chances came and went, but a confidence boost arrived at 18 as he rolled in a 12-footer for a one-under round of 69.

With Clarke faltering, it brought a host of players into the hunt and Broadhurst will be in the final group alongside the 36-hole leader at the King's Course on Sunday.

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Paul Broadhurst, nine-under

T1. Darren Clarke, nine-under

T3. Steven Alker, eight-under

T3. Jerry Kelly, eight-under

T5. Thomgchai Jaidee, six-under

T5. Stuart Appleby, six-under

T5. Colin Montgomerie, six-under

T5. Padraig Harrington, six-under

T5. Ernie Els, six-under

The Scots would call it a dreich day, before it took a turn for the worse and rain came down heavily.

Broadhurst was the player who adapted best to the conditions. With rain falling, he made birdies on 13, 14 and 15 for a 66 to take him into a share of the lead at nine-under.

The conditions deteriorated as afternoon turned into evening. Steven Alker got in the clubhouse before the rain got really heavy, and he birdied two of his final three holes to get to eight-under, the same score as Jerry Kelly.

Thongchai Jaidee played his way into contention with a round of 67 to sit at six-under, as did Colin Montgomerie whose 68 propelled him to the same score.

Padraig Harrington had a frustrating day, but he sits three back at six-under and firmly in the mix - especially if he can find some form with the putter.

Ernie Els was another player to struggle but he got up and down from a bunker on 18 to creep into the group at six-under.

