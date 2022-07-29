Davis Love III has suggested PGA Tour players could take a nuclear choice to head off the threat of LIV Golf by boycotting a major championship.

LIV Golf and the established tours - the PGA Tour and DP World Tour - are at loggerheads due to the Saudi-backed startup’s entry into the sport.

A host of players have jumped ship on the back of massive contracts, with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson the latest to join , and there are rumours that others are set to follow suit after the FedEx Cup later in the summer.

The PGA Tour has handed down suspensions to all players who have moved to LIV, but the real battle is likely to be further down the line.

LIV has submitted a request for world ranking status, as their events do not currently qualify and the players are shedding ranking points.

Qualification for the majors is done on ranking positions for all those who are not eligible via a win in a major.

The next major is not until the Masters in April, so it is likely to be some time before the tournaments take a decision on the eligibility of LIV players.

Former world No. 2 Love III feels that if LIV players are given the green light to compete, the PGA Tour members should come together and boycott the majors. As things stand the top 16 players in the world are not on LIV’s books.

“Well, here’s the biggest lever; and it’s not the nice lever,’’ Love told Sports Illustrated. “But if a group of veterans and a group of top current players align with 150 guys on the Tour, and we say, ‘Guess what? We’re not playing,’ that solves it, right? If LIV guys play in the US Open, we’re not playing. If they sue in court, and they win, well, we’re not playing. You know, there won’t be a US Open. It’s just like a baseball strike.’’

Love III is USA captain for the Presidents Cup, and his plans have been disrupted by defections to LIV.

He said he will have to ask blunt questions to players who are being linked to LIV in the near future, but says he might not be given the truth.

“I’m gonna have to eventually,” Love III said when asked if he had held talks with players. “But you know...I’ve been lied to already.

“Why would you say, ‘Yes, I’m going after the FedEx Cup?’ No, they’re not gonna tell me that.’’

