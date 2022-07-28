Davis Love III has said he would like to involve Tiger Woods in some capacity in his Presidents Cup plans, provided his body allows it.

Woods has no chance of qualifying for the Presidents Cup given his lack of competitive action, but USA captain Love III would like to lean on the 15-time major winner provided his leg injury permits him to get on the course.

“I think it’s just like his golf game probably – he has a desire to play, but can he actually do it?” Love III said when asked if he would like Woods to take part. “He had a lot of fun sitting back and watching the Ryder Cup [in 2021] with Justin [Thomas’] dad.

“I think he likes that role a little bit more, and anything big that I do around the Tour, there’s a short list of guys that I’m going to ask for advice from, and he’s one of them, for sure.”

Love III’s plans for team selection have been disrupted by the raft of players jumping ship to LIV Golf, meaning they are unavailable for selection.

The same issue applies to International team captain Trevor Immelman, but Love III is happy with the players he can pick from.

“It’s unfortunate that we look at a list and we have to skip over,” Love III said. “Obviously it’s been a little bit harder on Trevor than on me, but I know the guys that are vying for the team now are super committed to the PGA Tour and are very excited about the Presidents Cup.

"When we get to the Presidents Cup, it’s going to be 12 guys that are ready to go and play. And it’s business as usual for our assistant captains, our stats team and the players. It’s business as usual, but it is a little bit of a distraction.”

The Presidents Cup takes place from September 22 to 25, and Love III will finalise his team in August.

Six players will qualify through their world ranking, with the captain selecting the other six players.

