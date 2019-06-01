Double bogey derails Woods as Rose moves into contention

Jordan Spieth remained a stroke off the lead with a 70, with Troy Merritt (66), South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon (67) and German Martin Kaymer (68) tied at the top on eight-under 135. Woods overcame a shaky start to make three birdies before putting up a seven at the par five 15th en route to an even par 72.

After opening with a 75, Rose, who played with Woods, turned his day around by going 10-under in a 12-hole stretch that included two eagles and six birdies. He finished the day three shots off the lead on six-under 138. Rory McIlroy (71) missed the projected cut line of one over by a stroke, Fed Ex points leader Matt Kuchar (74) by two, while Jason Day (74) and Phil Mickelson (79) were five-over par. Mickelson opened with a triple bogey and added a double and five bogeys to match his worst round at Muirfield Village. Day had six bogeys and a double. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )