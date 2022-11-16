Welcome to Earth. The Earth Course in Dubai, to be precise, for the DP World Tour Championship.

It could be Matt Fitzpatrick’s favourite venue, albeit pushed close by Brookline following the Englishman's maiden major success at the US Open earlier this year.

Ad

DP World Tour Championship DP World Tour Championship tee times, TV, prize money as McIlroy eyes glory 2 HOURS AGO

His two wins at the DP World Tour Championship in 2016 and 2020, along with his runner-up finish in 2021, showed that he could compete with - and beat - the best.

Victory at Brookline showed he could do it on the grandest stage under the greatest of pressure.

Playing with and hitting it past the monster driver that is Dustin Johnson for the opening two days raised eyebrows, as Fitzpatrick’s work on improving his swing speed had put him into the elite category in terms of distance off the tee.

Coupled with his already elite ball-striking, Fitzpatrick proved he now had the complete package.

Following his win at Brookline, Fitzpatrick said little would change in terms of his life.

It would appear those words were correct as he continued to churn out results with a couple of top-10s, and a top-25 finish at the Open.

The only thing missing since victory at Brookline has been a win, but he can put that right this week.

Star names such as world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm - the latter who will tee it up on the back of taking a swipe at the changes to the world ranking system - are in opposition, but competing against the best is no longer a worry for Fitzpatrick and he can use his course knowledge to his advantage this week.

‘Up and down’ - Hovland admits 2022 season was a struggle

Gone are the days that Fitzpatrick can be backed at 25/1 or bigger for events, but the 11/1 still makes appeal.

McIlroy is the favourite and it is understandable why the bookmakers have him chalked up at 7/2, as he is by some distance the best player in the field. As a two-time winner of the event, he also has an excellent course record.

But the price makes no appeal whatsoever as you would lose money in the each-way market if he were to finish in the top eight without securing victory.

We will throw a second dart at the board in the shape of Min Woo Lee at 33/1.

The Australian has been knocking on the door through the autumn with top-10 finishes at the Open de Espana, Andalucia Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

His one appearance at the Earth Course resulted in a tied-16th finish in 2021. It is a track that sets up well for Lee who is sneaky long off the tee and excellent with his iron play.

If Lee can avoid the slow start that hurt him 12 months ago, he looks an excellent each-way option.

DP World Tour Championship 'Laughable, laughable, laughable' - Rahm hits out at world rankings changes 2 HOURS AGO