Rory McIlroy has set his sights on ending his major drought in 2023, as he feels he is on the path to becoming a “complete golfer”.

The only disappointment was not ending his major drought dating back to 2014, as he came agonisingly close in three of the four of golf’s premier events.

McIlroy credits his upturn in fortunes to a change of ball in the spring, and feels all aspects of his game are in sync.

“I am very proud of myself,” McIlroy said. “It seems like it has been a long time since the Texas Open, the week before Augusta, when I was struggling and made a change to my game and equipment, went to a different ball. After that my season turned around and got a ton of momentum at the Masters and went from there.

“I think one of the things I am really proud of the last few years is that I do not have to rely on one aspect of my game. If my driver is not there, my putter bails me out. If my putter is not there, my iron play bails me out.”

McIlroy has been the best golfer in the world for months, his ranking now confirms this, but he feels there are still gains to be made.

“When you get to this level it is about how you can make those incremental improvements to get better,” McIlroy said. “I think my goal has been to become a more complete golfer. I am on the journey to doing that.

“I am as complete a golfer as I have ever been and hopefully can continue on that path.”

Asked for his targets for 2023, McIlroy said: “Hopefully a major championship.

“It has taken me seven years to get my hands back on this (Harry Vardon) trophy. It has been eight years since I won a major.

“If I can keep playing the way I am playing and just keep these consistent levels, then I will give myself chances to do that.

“I want to keep playing the way I am playing.”

