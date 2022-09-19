Robert MacIntyre has said his main goal for 2023 is to make Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster.

MacIntyre’s victory came at the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and the left-hander now has his sights trained on a place on Luke Donald’s team.

“It is my main goal, my only goal for the next year,” MacIntyre said. “I have done it on the golf course.

“At the start of the week I did not think this week was going to be the one, this style of course the way I had been playing, but we worked on a few things on Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my golf ball this week.”

After winning the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in 2020, MacIntyre’s form dipped and he arrived in Rome with only one top-10 finish to his name in 2022 - at the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February.

But a change in coach and a fierce will to fight turned things around for the 26-year-old.

“This means everything,” MacIntyre said. “I was down and out about two or three months ago.

“I did not know what I was doing, did not know where to go.

“We spoke to the right people; started working with Simon Shanks.

“I have hit two of the most perfect golf shots into the last [hole]. There’s so much hard work gone into this.

“My approach play went up a notch and it has shown up today.”

Donald is going to need players ready to dig deep if they are to wrestle the Ryder Cup away from the United States, and MacIntyre is making the right noises.

“I have a dogged attitude, never give up,” he said. “I get punched but I punch back.”

