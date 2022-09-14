Rory McIlroy is the star attraction as the DP World Tour heads to Rome for the Italian Open.

It will be McIlroy's first appearance at the event, and as well as being in the field to win, he is in Rome to get valuable course experience ahead of next year’s Ryder Cup, which is being held at the same Marco Simone Golf and Country Club venue.

Francesco Molinari will be the home favourite, and he too will be looking to bank valuable qualification points for the Ryder Cup after showing a welcome return to form at Wentworth.

Ryder Cup captains past and present are also in the field, as current skipper Luke Donald and 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn will be teeing it up.

Course: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

It was in 2020 that the venue was confirmed as the host for next year’s Ryder Cup, but the planning goes back to 2015.

The course opened for play in 1989, when architects Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane completed their work, and was revamped by Tom Fazio ahead of the Ryder Cup.

It is an open expanse of land, with water in play on 11 holes, while there are major elevation changes.

Marco Simone is spectator-friendly, think previous Ryder Cup venues Celtic Manor and Le Golf National and you will get a feel.

The track stretches out to 7268 yards and length off the tee will be extremely important.

Marco Simone has hosted the Italian Open on two previous occasions, 1994 and 2021, with Nicolai Hojgaard taking the prize 12 months ago, and he will be in the field this time around to defend his crown.

Prize Money: €3m (£2.6m), with the winner’s share being €510,000 (£445,000).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: 64 - Min Woo Lee, Henrik Stenson, Kalee Samooja (2021)

72 holes: 271 - Nicolai Hojgaard (2021)

TV Coverage: The Italian Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners

2021: Nicolai Hojgaard

2020: Ross McGowan

2019: Bernd Wiesberger

2018: Thorbjorn Olesen

2017: Tyrrell Hatton

2016: Francesco Molinari

2015: Rikard Karlberg

2014: Hennie Otto

2013: Julien Quesne

2012: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

2011: Robert Rock

2010: Fredrik Andersson Hed

2009: Daniel Vancsik

2008: Hennie Otto

2007: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

2006: Francesco Molinari

2005: Steve Webster

2004: Graeme McDowell

2003: Mathias Gronberg

2002: Ian Poulter

2001: Gregory Havret

2000: Ian Poulter

Tee Times (Local)

HOLE 1

07:10

HOWIE, Craig

HIDALGO, Angel

GREEN, Gavin

07:20

COUPLAND, Dave

LOMBARD, Zander

SLATTERY, Lee

07:30

BROBERG, Kristoffer

OTAEGUI, Adrian

BRUN, Julien

07:40

JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz

GALLACHER, Stephen

FICHARDT, Darren

07:50

PIGEM, Carlos

ANGLES, Pep

FARR, Oliver

08:00

MOLLER, Niklas Norgaard

MCEVOY, Richard

WARING, Paul

08:10

HOWELL, David

KARLBERG, Rikard

WOOD, Chris

08:20

WAUGH, Clancy

CIANCHETTI, Luca

GIRRBACH, Joel

08:30

LEON, Hugo

CHESTERS, Ashley

MURRAY, Zach

08:40

GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo

FORD, Matt

NEMECZ, Lukas

08:50

SARACINO, Andrea

PAISLEY, Chris

GOUVEIA, Ricardo

09:00

ROMANO, Andrea

ROUSSEL, Robin

MANZONI, Giovanni

09:10

FORTINI, Giacomo

VAN TONDER, Daniel

GAVINS, Daniel

HOLE 10

07:10

FISHER, Oliver

ROCK, Robert

KEARNEY, Niall

07:20

PORTEOUS, Garrick

HUIZING, Daan

HEBERT, Benjamin

07:30

LEMKE, Niklas

SANTOS, Ricardo

LORENZO-VERA, Mike

07:40

CATLIN, John

KAWAMURA, Masahiro

FORREST, Grant

07:50

VEERMAN, Johannes

McGOWAN, Ross

KORHONEN, Mikko

08:00

GAGLI, Lorenzo

SHARMA, Shubhankar

ARMITAGE, Marcus

08:10

CROCKER, Sean

ARNAUS, Adri

MANSELL, Richard

08:20

HERBERT, Lucas

HOJGAARD, Rasmus

CELLI, Filippo

08:30

MCILROY, Rory

MOLINARI, Francesco

HOJGAARD, Nicolai

08:40

RAI, Aaron

SAMOOJA, Kalle

LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

08:50

CANIZARES, Alejandro

BESSELING, Wil

TARRIO, Santiago

09:00

BROWN, Steven

STERNE, Richard

WALTERS, Justin

09:10

VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai

KINHULT, Marcus

CALDWELL, Jonathan

HOLE 1

12:10

SULLIVAN, Andy

CAMPILLO, Jorge

JAMIESON, Scott

12:20

KJELDSEN, Søren

ELVIRA, Nacho

SOUTHGATE, Matthew

12:30

WU, Ashun

LAW, David

BEKKER, Oliver

12:40

PEPPERELL, Eddie

ROZNER, Antoine

STONE, Brandon

12:50

COLSAERTS, Nicolas

BJÖRK, Alexander

MACINTYRE, Robert

13:00

KIEFFER, Maximilian

PEREZ, Victor

PAVAN, Andrea

13:10

LAPORTA, Francesco

LEE, Min Woo

OLESEN, Thorbjorn

13:20

HATTON, Tyrrell

BJORN, Thomas

SMITH, Jordan

13:30

FITZPATRICK, Matt

HOVLAND, Viktor

MOLINARI, Edoardo

13:40

MERONK, Adrian

MIGLIOZZI, Guido

DONALD, Luke

13:50

PARATORE, Renato

CABRERA BELLO, Rafa

SHINKWIN, Callum

14:00

SCRIVENER, Jason

KITAYAMA, Kurt

PULKKANEN, Tapio

14:10

SIEM, Marcel

ZHANG, Huilin

PAUL, Yannik

HOLE 10

12:10

DUNNE, Paul

GONNET, Jean-Baptiste

LEWIS, Tom

12:20

SURI, Julian

QUESNE, Julien

KOFSTAD, Espen

12:30

VALIMAKI, Sami

HAVRET, Gregory

COETZEE, George

12:40

MANICA, Manfredi

PORTEOUS, Haydn

SCHNEIDER, Marcel

12:50

ANTCLIFF, Maverick

FERNANDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo

SHARVIN, Cormac

13:00

FISHER, Ross

DUBUISSON, Victor

VECCHI FOSSA, Jacopo

13:10

WHITNELL, Dale

QUIROS, Alvaro

HANNA, Chase

13:20

LAGERGREN, Joakim

WILSON, Andrew

WARREN, Marc

13:30

FITZPATRICK, Alex

GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

DE JAGER, Louis

13:40

FLORIOLI, Marco

DRYSDALE, David

ZANOTTI, Fabrizio

13:50

BJERREGAARD, Lucas

LUITEN, Joost

HEND, Scott

14:00

APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech

LANGASQUE, Romain

MAZZOLI, Stefano

14:10

DE LEO, Gregorio

KENNEGARD, Jesper

MICHETTI, Flavio

