Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have a difference of opinion on the inclusion of LIV Golf players at the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup is in focus this week, as the likes of McIlroy and Fitzpatrick get a look at the event venue, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, at the Italian Open.

The Italian Open is taking place on the same weekend as the latest LIV Golf event in Chicago.

Ryder Cup veterans such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are now LIV players - and there is doubt as to whether they will be eligible to take on the United States next year.

"I'm not sure what LIV's schedule looks like, if there's tournament on that week or where in the world they are playing," he said. "But I have said it once I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team."

US Open champion Fitzpatrick has also been critical of LIV Golf players looking to compete on the DP World Tour.

But with regard to the Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick would hold out the olive branch in a bid to ensure Europe bounce back from the mauling at Whistling Straits last year.

“There's only one that I had a conversation with last week,” Fitzpatrick said of a chat he had with a LIV player at the BMW PGA Championship. “I told him I'd happily have him on the team. I'd have no issues. As I said, I want to win, and if that means having whoever on the team, that's all that matters to me.

“I haven't spoken to the others but I spoke to one and I told him my thoughts and feelings about the matter.”

The US team will also be weakened, as captain Zach Johnson has said no LIV players will be considered for selection, but Fitzpatrick feels winning back the Ryder Cup trumps any issues.

“I just want to win the Ryder Cup, so in my opinion, I want to be part of the team myself but I want the 11 best guys we can get," Fitzpatrik said. “I'm not really too bothered about where they are going to come from. I just want to make sure that we win and I think that's what's most important.

“I know other guys might not necessarily agree with that but I know the winning feeling is worth more than any sort of arguments you might have with other players.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Rome from September 29 to October 1.

