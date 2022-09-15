Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has thrown down the gauntlet to Europe’s next generation ahead of next year’s showdown in Rome.

But with the eligibility of several more established European names such as Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood in question due to the ongoing dispute with LIV Golf, a new-look team looks set to be tasked with bouncing back from the record 19-9 hammering at the hands of the US at Whistling Straits last year.

Speaking ahead of this week’s DS Automobiles Italian Open at the same Marco Simone Golf and Country Club that will also play host to the Ryder Cup next year, Donald urged the young guns of the DP World Tour to rise to the occasion.

“I think there's a great opportunity, like every year, for young players to come through and make the team and it will be my goal to make it clear how big the Ryder Cup is in terms of an event,“ he said. “When I think back to my first Ryder Cup in 2004, I understood it was a big event but I didn’t really understand the enormity of it, the impact it has on golf, the impact it has on the next generation of players to take up the game, to create history.

“It’s an event like nothing that we play, week in, week out. We come together as a team and put all our individual assets to the side and come together to create something, you know, that's bigger than just ourselves.

“So, that would be my message to the younger players. This is a great opportunity to create that legacy.“

“I would love to play,” admitted Nicolai, already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour. “It's one of my biggest goals. But there's such a long way to go. From now on, when we get to September next year, it's such a long way.

“So you just have to put your head down and get to work and then see where we are at when we get to September but I would love to play.”

Since taking charge, Donald has already tweaked the qualification criteria that will see his 12-man side made up of the top three eligible players from the European Points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain’s picks.

He has also confirmed that form will only be one factor in his selection discussion with vice captains Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn, with statistics and each player’s compatibility with the Marco Simone layout also key.

“As home captain, you're always looking for advantages for your team and making the golf course fit our players better than their players,” said Donald. “I'm not going to give away much, between myself and Thomas and Edoardo are definitely going to take a deep dive into the statistics.

“It's still early in the qualifications but we have a sense of what the Americans are good at, what we are good at, and you obviously try to shape the golf course to give ourselves small advantages.

“The teams will be very similar to be honest on paper but you try to get small advantages that can make a difference in the end.”

Donald has had little time to refine his leadership style but the former World No. 1 has a wealth of experience on which to draw - including four Ryder Cup wins as a player (boasting a 10-4-1 record).

“I think I've tried to pick up things that I like from the captains that I've been under,” said Donald, who also served a vice captain to Bjorn in 2018 and Padraig Harrington last year.

“I think you base your captaincy on the characteristics of yourself. I've always seen myself as someone that always does what he says, has a lot of integrity.

“Also, looking back on my personal career, I've had a lot of ambition. Some people probably wouldn't have thought looking at my game early on in my career as a professional that I would have been able to achieve what I achieved.

“I think that ambition of hard work, perseverance, trying to find little areas where you can improve, where you can always keep getting better, that's kind of the style that I'll be bringing to my captaincy.”

