Rory McIlroy had a tough start to the Italian Open, but sparked his round to life when holing out from the fairway for an eagle.

On his first visit to a course that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy did not have his A game as he struggled off the tee.

Ad

McIlroy’s wedge play has been vastly improved in the past couple of years, and he gave a demonstration on the third hole - his 12th - after starting on the back nine.

DS Automobiles Italian Open McIlroy and Fitzpatrick differ on inclusion of LIV Golf players at Ryder Cup 2 HOURS AGO

On one of the rare occasions he found the fairway off the tee, he had wedge in hand and the hole in his sights.

The aim of golf is to get the ball in the hole, obviously, but from fairways the normal plan of attack is to get the ball in the vicinity of the cup.

McIlroy did that and more, as his ball landed four feet from the hole, checked to the left and dropped in.

"There's the eagle two and there's the spark we've been waiting for," was the call from the commentary box.

The Northern Irishman had looked a little jaded on occasions on Thursday, but the roars of the crowd brought a smile to his face.

McIlroy stood on the third tee at one-over, but the eagle got him under par for the round.

DS Automobiles Italian Open Ryder Cup team bonding starts as McIlroy and others attend dinner with captains 3 HOURS AGO