Golf

Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell explain decision to join Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Tour

Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell have explained their decision to sign up to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational tour, with 2010 US Open winner, McDowell saying it would have been "crazy to walk away from that as a businessman." The first event of the series, which offers $25 million prize money, is taking place at the Centurion Club outside London from Thursday

00:02:33, 26 minutes ago