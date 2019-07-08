Eagle at the last gives 20-year-old Wolff first PGA Tour win

The 20-year-old Californian rolled in a 26-foot shot from the fringe for a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. Five-time tour winner DeChambeau had eagled the same hole minutes earlier with a six-foot putt to temporarily take the lead by one stroke. But Wolff was not done as he sank the winning shot for a six-under 65 to win on only his fourth tour start at 21-under 263. Fellow Californian Morikawa then missed a 22-foot putt that would have forced a playoff. Spieth was 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)