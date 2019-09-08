England's Casey seals one-shot win at European Open

World number 17 Casey edged past overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre with three birdies on the back nine to finish 14-under for the tournament at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

It was the second victory of the year for the 42-year-old Casey after lifting the trophy at the Valspar Championship on the U.S. PGA Tour.

Scottish rookie MacIntyre, who finished sixth in the British Open, continued his impressive run with a closing 68 as he secured a runner-up finish for the third time this season.

The 23-year-old shared second spot with German Ritthammer and Matthias Schwab of Austria.

