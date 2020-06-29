English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

June 29 (Reuters) - American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday.

English, 30, was set to participate in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive during the pre-tournament screening process this week.

English joins compatriots Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ and Nick Watney and South African Dylan Frittelli on the list of PGA Tour players who have tested positive in recent weeks since the Tour resumed earlier this month.

"While it's disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I'm pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week," English, who is set to self-isolate, said in a statement.

"I fully supported the Tour's new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test.

"I appreciate the Tour's support and I look forward to competing again after I'm fully recovered."

English did not compete last week at the Travelers Championship while Champ tested positive at a pre-tournament screening.

McCarthy tested positive and withdrew after the opening round of the event in Cromwell, Connecticut while Frittelli missed the cut.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic begins on Thursday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

