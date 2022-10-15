Adrian Otaegui seized control of the Andalucia Masters and will take a six-shot lead into the final round.

The Spaniard has had a mixed time of things in 2022, but hit form on Saturday at Valderrama to take control of the tournament.

Otaegui began the day in a share of the lead, and made his move early on with a run of four birdies in five holes from the second to the sixth.

On what is a brutally difficult track, Otaegui consolidated around the turn before finding an excellent birdie on the 16th.

And to assert his authority, Otaegui poured in two more birdies on 17 and 18 to get to 16-under thanks to a round of 64.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Adrian Otaegui, 16-under

T2. Joakim Lagergren, 10-under

T2. Angel Hidalgo, 10-under

4. Min Woo Lee, nine-under

5. Robert MacIntyre, seven-under

6. Jordan Smith, six-under

Angel Hidalgo commanded the headlines on Friday when setting the tournament record.

His play was not as good 24 hours on, but he still produced the moment of the day when making a miraculous par on the ninth.

His tee shot found the left rough and after attempting to swing the ball round a tree, it hit the bough and went 40 yards backwards and to the left.

Playing his third shot from an adjoining fairway, he took the ball over the trees and found the fringe. He sealed the great escape by rolling in the par putt - to the delight of the home fans.

Joakim Lagergren is battling to retain his DP World Tour playing rights for next season, and has an excellent chance of doing it thanks to a fine round of 67.

After slipping back on the opening nine, the Swede made four birdies in a row from 11 to 14 and an eagle on 17 took him to 10-under.

Robert MacIntyre has been in fine form, having won the Italian Open last month , and the Scot is still in the hunt at seven-under.

He did not have his best game on Saturday, but was helped out by some brilliant shots such as when holing out from a bunker on the 11th.

In contrast, his twin Nicolai went backwards as a round of 72 saw him drop to three-over.

Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex is also at three-over following a disappointing round of 74.

