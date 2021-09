Golf

Europe Ryder Cup team in jovial mood ahead of 43rd edition at Whistling Straits

Defending champions Team Europe were in a jovial mood as they took part in a photo call on Tuesday ahead of the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup, which will take place against Team USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Friday to Sunday.

