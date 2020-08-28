Tour officials also confirmed the cancellation of this year's Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

The Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos will host the Cyprus Open from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, followed by the Cyprus Classic from Nov. 5-8.

"The back-to-back tournaments... also continue the European Tour's strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible to reduce the onus on international travel," the Tour said in a statement.

Also added is the Scottish Championship, which has been scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Fairmont St Andrews.

The 1 million euros ($1.19 million) event extends the Tour's second British swing of the 2020 season to four events.

All the tournaments will be played without spectators.

The tour, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on July 22 with a six-tournament British swing, with players adhering to strict health protocols.

