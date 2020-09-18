The European Tour gave the green light to the trial with 650 spectators per day for the Rolex Series tournament, which has been rescheduled from its usual July date to Oct. 1-4.

There have been no fans in attendance at any of the European or U.S. PGA Tour events since professional golf resumed in June after the COVID-19 shutdown, with strict bio-secure protocols enforced at each of the tournament venues.

"The tournament will follow an inner and outer bubble protocol to allow spectator access to the site," the European Tour said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/scottish-open-becomes-pilot-event-for-return-of-fans.

"Players, caddies, media and essential staff will remain within the tournament or 'inner' bubble and be subject to the European Tour's stringent testing and health protocols.

"Spectators will remain in a second 'outer' bubble to maintain distance from those within the tournament bubble."

The Tour confirmed fans will undergo daily temperature checks and follow social distancing rules at the venue.

All revenue from ticket sales will be donated to SAMH, Scotland's national mental health charity, the Tour added. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

