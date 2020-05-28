Golf

European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

May 28 (Reuters) - The European Tour, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume with the British Masters on July 22 as part of a six-tournament swing in the United Kingdom, the tour's governing body said on Thursday.

Events will take place without fans in attendance and strict health and safety protocols in place. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

