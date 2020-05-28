European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

May 28 (Reuters) - The European Tour, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume with the British Masters on July 22 as part of a six-tournament swing in the United Kingdom, the tour's governing body said on Thursday.
Events will take place without fans in attendance and strict health and safety protocols in place. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Golf
Mickelson keen on annual 'Match' featuring all-star cast
19 HOURS AGO
Golf
Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy
26/05/2020 AT 12:40
Golf
Woods and Mickelson charity match proves a ratings hit
25/05/2020 AT 22:13
Related Topics