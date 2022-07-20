If this year’s Evian Championship serves up anything close to the drama of 12 months ago, strap yourselves in as we are in for a wild ride.

Minjee Lee beat Jeongeun Lee6 in a play-off. But that barely scratches the surface of the story, as the Australian came from seven shots back to post a clubhouse score of 18-under.

Lee6, who had led the field a merry dance for most of the tournament, found herself three behind with three to play. Remarkably, after shaking off the troubles of the front nine, she birdied 16, 17 and 18 to force a play-off.

Momentum appeared on Lee6’s side, but her approach to the opening play-off hole found the water and Lee was able to pick up her breakthrough major win.

A year on, and Lee is a multiple major champion following her win in the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles in June.

She is vying for favouritism with most bookmakers, and it’s easy to see why given her course form and current form.

Despite having plenty in her favour, Lee is too short a price to recommend in such a stacked field.

Only Lexi Thompson, a vocal critic of the course nestled in the French Alps overlooking Lake Geneva, is absent from the world’s top 10.

Nelly Korda is the other player vying for favouritism, and it’s understandable why the players are running scared of the American.

Korda is a fantastic golfer, and has been showing signs of a return to form after a spell out with injury.

She hit eight birdies and an eagle in the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and has the chance to end a frustrating season on a high.

“It’s nice to know that I can still shoot that low and to make some clutch putts, which was really nice,” Korda, who was playing alongside her sister Jessica last weekend, said. “It was a lot of fun. We had fun this week, and hopefully, I can carry it into the next couple of weeks as well.”

A peak Korda could have too much quality and is worth having in the staking plan at around 11/1.

Jennifer Kupcho continues to fly under the radar, despite being a major winner this year and victor at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside Lizette Salas.

Kupcho secured her first win in the professional ranks in style, with major success at the Chevron Championship.

The American struggled at the US Women’s Open, but produced a strong effort to tie for 16th at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Her win alongside Salas was her third of the year, and she demonstrated her big-game temperament by beating Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a play-off at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June.

But despite there being a lot in her favour, Kupcho is freely available to back at 40/1 and is a must for each-way players.

At around the same price, Maguire makes plenty of appeal as well.

Maguire's swing is a joy to watch and her rock-solid temperament allows her to compete against the best in the game.

She secured her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour earlier in the season at the Drive On Championship.

A mark against Maguire is she played poorly at the Bay Invitational last week, but a closing round of 61 at last year’s Evian showed she is comfortable on the idiosyncratic nature of the Alps course.

There was a bit of drama for Maguire upon her arrival, as her clubs went missing between Dublin and Geneva. But the 27-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to confirm their safe arrival.

With her trusty clubs in safe keeping, Maguire appeals as one to be in contention on Sunday.

