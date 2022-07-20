The major focus switches from the men to the women, as the Evian Championship takes centre stage this week.

The fourth of the five women’s majors takes place in Evian, with Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee and Chun In-gee in contention for a second major of the season.

Kupcho arrives in excellent form, as she teamed up with Lizette Salas for a runaway win in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at the weekend on the LPGA Tour.

Anna Nordqvist also arrives in France on the back of a win, as the Swede won the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands on the Ladies European Tour.

Minjee Lee has fond memories of the event, as she came from seven strokes behind to beat Jeongeun Lee6 in a play-off 12 months ago.

Jin Young Ko arrives as the world No. 1, but it will be a learning curve as this will be her first appearance at the Evian, while Nelly Korda is playing her way into form following injury and is vying for favouritism.

The Evian was first played in 1994 - has had major status since 2013 - and is the only one to take place on mainland Europe.

Course: Evian Resort Golf Course

There can be few more picturesque venues in the world of golf than Evian, with the track nestled in the Alps overlooking Lake Geneva.

The Evian is the only women’s major that is played on the same track, and it is a course the players have come to know and love.

Pristine greens and fairways are a dream to play on, but take your eye off it to spy the vistas at your peril as there are holes that can run up big numbers on a layout that stretches out to 6527 yards.

Evian underwent an $8 million renovation in 2012, with architect Steve Smyers reshaping a number of holes.

Some players have criticised the changes, Thompson among them, but it is a test many relish.

Prize Money: Total fund of $6.5 million, with the winner’s share being $2,500,000

Format: 72-hole strokeplay. One-hole sudden death if a play-off is required.

Course records: 72 holes, 263, Chun In-gee (2016). 18 holes, 61, Hyo Joo Kim (2014) Jeongeun Lee6 (2021), Leona Maguire (2021)

TV Coverage: The Evian Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK

Past winners

2021 - Minjee Lee

2019 - Ko Jin-young

2018 - Angela Stanford

2017 - Anna Nordqvist

2016 - Chun In-gee

2015 - Lydia Ko

2014 - Kim Hyo-joo

2013 - Suzann Pettersen

Tee Times

7:15 Agathe Laisne (FRA)

7:15 Sophia Schubert (USA)

7:15 Jennifer Chang (USA)

7:27 Lauren Stephenson (USA)

7:27 Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

7:27 Wichanee Meechai (THA)

7:39 Alana Uriell (USA)

7:39 Ruixin Liu (CHN)

7:39 Chella Choi (KOR)

7:51 Wei Ling Hsu (TPE)

7:51 Benedetta Moresco (ITA)

7:51 Bronte Law (ENG)

8:03 Eun-Hee Ji (KOR)

8:03 Sophia Popov (GER)

8:03 So Yeon Ryu (KOR)

8:15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)

8:15 Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

8:15 Cristie Kerr (USA)

8:27 In-Kyung Kim (KOR)

8:27 Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

8:27 Andrea Lee (USA)

8:39 Jennifer Song (USA)

8:39 Charlotte Thomas (ENG)

8:39 Angel Yin (USA)

8:51 Frida Kinhult (SWE)

8:51 Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

8:51 Yealimi Noh (USA)

9:03 Janie Jackson (USA)

9:03 Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG)

9:03 Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

9:15 Yu Liu (CHN)

9:15 Lee-Anne Pace (RSA)

9:15 Amanda Doherty (USA)

7:15 Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

7:15 Yaeeun Hong (KOR)

7:15 Jeongeun Lee 5 (KOR)

7:27 Isi Gabsa (GER)

7:27 Valery Plata (COL)

7:27 Emma Talley (USA)

7:39 Rose Zhang (USA)

7:39 Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

7:39 Sung Hyun Park (KOR)

7:51 Lizette Salas (USA)

7:51 Maja Stark (SWE)

7:51 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

8:03 Brooke M Henderson (CAN)

8:03 Jessica Korda (USA)

8:03 Sei Young Kim (KOR)

8:15 Jin Young Ko (KOR)

8:15 Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

8:15 Lydia Ko (NZL)

8:27 In Gee Chun (KOR)

8:27 Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

8:27 Minjee Lee (AUS)

8:39 Rachel Heck (USA)

8:39 Atthaya Thitikul (THA)

8:39 Tiia Koivisto (FIN)

8:51 Morgane Metraux (SUI)

8:51 Anna Davis (USA)

8:51 Sanna Nuutinen (FIN)

9:03 Min Ji Park (KOR)

9:03 Manon De Roey (BEL)

9:03 Mizuki Hashimoto (JPN)

9:15 Mel Reid (ENG)

9:15 Aditi Ashok (IND)

9:15 Cheyenne Knight (USA)

12:15Gina Kim (USA)

12:15Amy Olson (USA)

12:15Haeji Kang (KOR)

12:27 Su Oh (AUS)

12:27 Brittany Altomare (USA)

12:27 Amy Yang (KOR)

12:39 Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

12:39 Paula Reto (RSA)

12:39 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (CAN)

12:51 Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

12:51 Na Rin An (KOR)

12:51 Lilia Vu (USA)

13:03 Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

13:03 Ally Ewing (USA)

13:03 Xi Yu Lin (CHN)

13:15 Allisen Corpuz (USA)

13:15 Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

13:15 Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

13:27 A Lim Kim (KOR)

13:27 Marina Alex (USA)

13:27 Jenny Shin (KOR)

13:39 Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR)

13:39 Caroline Masson (GER)

13:39 Stephanie Meadow (NIR)

13:51 Lauren Coughlin (USA)

13:51 Esther Henseleit (GER)

13:51 Sarah Kemp (AUS)

14:03 Marianne Skarpnord (NOR)

14:03 Ryann O'Toole (USA)

14:03 Georgia Hall (ENG)

14:15 Jenny Coleman (USA)

14:15 Mao Saigo (JPN)

14:15 Meghan MacLaren (ENG)

12:15 Alison Lee (USA)

12:15 Peiyun Chien (TPE)

12:15 Annie Park (USA)

12:27 Megan Khang (USA)

12:27 Kelly Tan (MAS)

12:27 Aline Krauter (GER)

12:39 Pauline Roussin (FRA)

12:39 Johanna Gustavsson (SWE)

12:39 Jess Baker (ENG)

12:51 Hannah Green (AUS)

12:51 Ayaka Furue (JPN)

12:51 Hyo-Joo Kim (KOR)

13:03 Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

13:03 Gaby Lopez (MEX)

13:03 Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

13:15 Nelly Korda (USA)

13:15 Celine Boutier (FRA)

13:15 Yuka Saso (PHI)

13:27 Angela Stanford (USA)

13:27 Inbee Park (KOR)

13:27 Linn Grant (SWE)

13:39 Hye Jin Choi (KOR)

13:39 Mina Harigae (USA)

13:39 Leona Maguire (IRL)

13:51 Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

13:51 Charley Hull (ENG)

13:51 Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

14:03 Pia Babnik (SLO)

14:03 Perrine Delacour (FRA)

14:03 Jensen Castle (USA)

14:15 Lindsey Weaver-Wright (USA)

14:15 Olivia Cowan (GER)

14:15 Matilda Castren (FIN)

