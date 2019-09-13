Exhausted Law rides the emotional rollercoaster at Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew threw her captain's pick straight into action in both the foursomes and fourballs, partnering the newcomer with experienced Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.

They halved both their matches but it could have been so much better, Law narrowly missing a putt on the 18th to win their fourball while US rival Lexi Thompson drained a long ranger for a share of the spoils.

However, the 24-year old was happy to stay unbeaten as Europe carry a slender 4Â½-3Â½ lead into the second day at Gleneagles.

"It was really a grind. Obviously I played both matches down to the 18th, so there was definitely a lot of energy exhausted," said Law.

"I just think the fact that we were down in both matches, fairly close to the end, and managed to come up with a half in both of them just shows really we never gave up.

"Although we were one up going down 18 in the fourball, Lexi has holed a good putt to win and a half is still a half.

"Iâ€™m pretty happy to not be defeated, so Iâ€™m going to try and carry that into Saturday."

Earlier this year, Law secured her first victory on the LPGA Tour triumphing at the Pure Silk Championship and she admitted the heart was pumping as she made her Solheim Cup debut.

"It was amazing walking to the first tee, the atmosphere was crazy," she added.

"It was a lot of fun and I tried to enjoy the experience. It was when everybody got quiet when it really set in that, wow, there's a lot of people here.

"Obviously Carlota is an incredible golfer and a veteran in the Solheim Cup. I can look up to her, she gives me some advice and keeps me calm out on the course.

"That's definitely something that I really value and I think we get along very well in general outside of the course, so naturally it works well."

After winning the morning foursomes, Europe were well placed in the fourballs, until Juli Inkster's team brilliantly fought back into contention, Matthew admitting it was a lost opportunity for the hosts.

"I don't think that they have the momentum shift right now," insisted Law.

"We're fighting and we're right there. We're going to act like we're behind, and we're going to go and get every point we can."

