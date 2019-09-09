Factbox for Solheim Cup to be played at Gleneagles

WHERE - Gleneagles (Centenary Course), Perthshire, Scotland

WHEN - Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15 FORMAT - Friday: Four matches of foursomes (alternate shot) and four matches of four ball (better ball) Saturday: Same as Friday Sunday: Twelve matches of singles HISTORY – U.S. have won 10 of 15 stagings CAPTAINS – Catriona Matthew (Europe); Juli Inkster (U.S.) SOLEHIM CUP PLAYER RECORDS: (Wins, losses, halves) EUROPE: Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 5-4-2 Anne van Dam (Netherlands) Debut Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) 8-4-1 Charley Hull (England) 7-3-1 Azahara Munoz (Spain) 4-6-1 Caroline Masson (Germany) 3-6-2 Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 11-7-2 Celine Boutier (France) Debut Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England) 3-4-0 Bronte Law (England) Debut Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 16-11-6 Georgia Hall (England) 2-3-0 UNITED STATES: Lexi Thompson 5-2-4 Nelly Korda Debut Danielle Kang 3-1-0 Lizette Salas 4-4-2 Jessica Korda 1-2-1 Megan Khang Debut Marina Alex Debut Brittany Altomare Debut Angel Yin 1-1-1 Annie Park Debut Stacy Lewis 5-10-1 Morgan Pressel 10-7-2 (Compiled by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Ian Chadband)