Rory McIlroy’s struggles at the FedEx St Jude Championship continued on Friday, with the Irishman set to miss the cut.

The four-time major winner said on the eve of the tournament that he would likely be extremely rusty as he had put his clubs away for some family time following his near miss at the Open.

Ad

FedEx St. Jude Championship 'I am ready to cop some heat' - Smith prepared for criticism over LIV stance 5 HOURS AGO

McIlroy’s play improved as his round progressed on Thursday, to suggest he was shaking off some rust.

And the early signs were positive on Friday as he birdied his second hole and followed up with another to get to two-under.

He found the green in two on the par five 16th, his seventh, but was left to mutter to himself in frustration after racing an eagle putt 12 feet beyond the cup and saw the return effort slip by on the low side.

It seemed to sap energy from McIlroy, and he found water off the tee on 18, his ninth hole, and it cost him a shot.

He repaired the damage with excellent birdies on the following two holes to get to three-under, and comfortably inside the cut line.

But a bogey on the sixth, his 15th, set him back and in gambling for a birdie on the final hole to secure his place at the weekend, he found trouble and a bogey sent him back to one-under for the tournament.

There’s a lot of golf still to be played on Friday, but McIlroy is likely to find himself below the cut line at the end of the day.

His focus will now shift to the practice range and sharpening his game for the second of the FedEx Cup play-offs, the BMW Championship next week.

FedEx St. Jude Championship McIlroy struggles as Kim and Spaun share lead at TPC Southwind 21 HOURS AGO