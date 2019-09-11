Feels like team spirit for Europe's Solheim Cup star Hall

Last year's Women's British Open champion made her debut in 2017 at Des Moines when the USA won their second successive title.

Six players on that European team in 2017 will contest this year's matches while captain Catriona Matthew was also a player and Suzann Pettersen was a vice-captain.

And Hall believes the family feel to the team will give them an advantage, as well as the boost of performing in front of a home crowd.

"I'm pretty confident. We have a great team. We're all bonding really well, getting on really well," she said.

"We have a mix of different players as well, a few rookies and I think the course suits us.

"The weather, I'm not sure what that's going to be like but it's always fun playing in these conditions.

"We're not afraid of bad weather, we're used to playing in the wind quite a lot and it's quite wet.

"We'll have the home crowd which is massive, especially on the first tee with all cheering for Europe and we have a Scottish captain. We have the full package.

"In the team no one is left out; we're all like a little family. When it's time, to go to bed, we don't all rush and go to bed. We all chat and laugh and have a good time.

"We've got some really great personalities on the team, so it's good fun."

The major winner represented Great Britain at last year's European Championships which were also held at Gleneagles.

And while she knows the PGA Centenary will be set up differently, Hall hopes her knowledge about the course will benefit her.

"It's an amazing venue. I'm not sure how they'll set the course; it's actually pretty long," she added.

"It's playing very wet. Even coming in with woods into pars, it's quite different play for us, but it's exciting and the greens are rolling pretty quick actually and not too wet so that's good.

"Obviously, I know the course. I played it probably five or six times last year, so I know it quite well."

England's Charley Hull, who was the youngest person to ever play in the Solheim Cup when she made her debut in 2013, is making her fourth appearance for the team.

The Solheim Cup winner is looking forward to the challenges of playing at Gleneagles which provides plenty of opportunities.

"I just think it's a great place to be. It's kind of American-style golf course, but then you look around you're in Scotland," she said.

"It's quite a fun golf course to play and you can make some birdies because the greens are in such good condition.

"If you hit a good putt they're going to go in and then you've got some holes where they are definitely, definitely birdie holes like 11, 10, 9 and around that little loop there's some birdie holes.

"It's good because you've got to get off to a fast start because the start is quite tricky."

