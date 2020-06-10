Golf

Fit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

June 10 (Reuters) - Brooks Koepka said he feels "like a new person" after using the PGA Tour's three-month break to get his left knee healthy and he now has his sights set on taking the world number one spot back from Rory McIlroy.

The 30-year-old American struggled in the first five events he played this year before the coronavirus pandemic forced the tour to suspend its season.

"I got lucky. It was definitely beneficial for me," Koepka told reporters on the eve of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Golf

Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

4 HOURS AGO

"I was able to kind of reassess where I was at and get the knee stronger," he said of the injury, which forced him to withdraw from last year's Presidents Cup.

"The knee is back. It's a lot better ... I'm excited to see what happens here."

World number three Koepka will be paired alongside McIlroy and world number two Jon Rahm on Thursday.

"I've got eyes on Rory," Koepka said.

"The goal is to get back to number one in the world. The whole point of playing is to be the best," said the four-times major champion.

The event at Colonial will be played without fans in attendance to stem the spread of the virus.

It will also include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. each day in tribute to George Floyd, the black man who died last month in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

"8:46, it's going to be special .... There needs to be change, and I want to be part of the solution," Koepka said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

4 HOURS AGO
Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

A DAY AGO
Golf

PGA Tour players call for social justice

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articlePlayers prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial
Next articleFans flock in as Partizan sink Red Star to reach Serbian Cup final