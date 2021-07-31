Tommy Fleetwood fired himself into Olympic medal contention with a Moving Day round to remember in Tokyo.

After an opening two rounds that saw promise and frustration in equal measure, Fleetwood was finally firing at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

He blitzed the course with a seven-under round, moving to ten under for the tournament, four shots back from leader Xander Schauffele.

Tokyo 2020 Schauffele leads by one shot heading into final day 5 HOURS AGO

“I've been struggling for momentum a lot recently. I feel like my game has been coming back, it's just about getting those good rounds under your belt," said Fleetwood after a round broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+.

“That's the lowest round I've had for a very long time. I've got to take that back with me and draw on that.

“I just got on a run, that was great and it was nice to come down a stretch feeling like I'm giving myself chances and moving up the leaderboard.

“We all know what places matter this week so it's nice to be in touching distance of that."

Fleetwood has embraced every moment of his Olympic experience, staying in the athletes' village and taking selfies with team-mates from every sport.

But now it's down to business as he seeks to follow close friend Justin Rose's gold medal winning performance in Rio five years ago.

"It is a different environment without crowds but the task remains the same. You just draw on what you have got," he added.

The battle for Olympic gold is hotting-up with Masters champion and home favourite Hideki Matsuyama just one shot back from Schauffelle.

Fleetwood's team-mate Paul Casey is also in the medal mix, just two shots behind while Ireland's Rory McIlroy is one of a group of players three shots behind the leader.

Fleetwood will play his final round alongside last year's Champion Golfer Shane Lowry, who is also four back

At one stage Casey was leading the tournament before hitting a flat patch.

“I went from tied to the lead to tied for sixth without doing a single thing," said Casey.

"I made a bogey but then a couple of birdies on the last couple have got me back into things."

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Golf M Round 3 13 HOURS AGO