Golf

'For a US Open it is pretty gettable' - Collin Morikawa surprised by how playable the USGA had allowed Brookline to be

Collin Morikawa carded an opening round of 69 at the US Open and was surprised by how playable the Country Club at Brookline was. The USGA are likely to make things trickier as the tournament progresses.

00:01:12, an hour ago