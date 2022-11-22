One season ends and another one begins, as the Australian PGA Championship kicks off a new campaign on the DP World Tour.

Ad

Those two big beasts of European and world golf will not be in action at Royal Queensland Golf Club, and it will be the stars of the Antipodes who will be front and centre.

Golf 'It really made all the difference' - McIlroy reflects on season and changes he has made YESTERDAY AT 15:54

That is not to say Europe will not be represented, and two rising stars will be teeing it up in the shape of Rasmus Hojgaard and his twin brother Nicolai.

But the focus will be on the home contingent, and Cameron Smith in particular.

Smith is a box-office golfer, and having won the Open Championship earlier in the year he made the leap to LIV Golf.

He said part of his thinking behind his decision was to enable him to tailor his schedule to allow him to play more events on home soil. This is his first opportunity, and it’s in his home state of Queensland. And as a two-time winner of the event, albeit on a different course, he will fancy his chances.

The Course: Royal Queensland Golf Club

Australia has a bunch of spectacular golf courses, and Royal Queensland is towards the top.

It dates back to 1920, and was given Royal Charter the following year by King George V.

Alister MacKenzie did some remedial work in the late 1920s, while the current championship track was revamped by Michael Clayton and opened in 2007.

Clayton made a conscious decision to not have high rough, and with wide fairways and landing areas those who are long off the tee have a distinct advantage.

Bunkers are one of the course’s primary defences, and some are extremely penal, while wind could play a part as the way it was set up dictates certain lines off tees could be impossible depending on strength of wind and direction.

Prize Money: AUD$2.4 million (£1.34 million), with the winner’s share being AUD$360,000 (£200,000)

Format: 72-hole strokeplay

Course records:

18 holes: 63 - Jediah Morgan (2022)

72 holes: 262 - Jediah Morgan (2022)

TV Coverage: The Australian PGA Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2022: Jediah Morgan

2019: Adam Scott

2018: Cameron Smith

2017: Cameron Smith

2016: Harold Varner III

2015: Nathan Holman

2014: Greg Chalmers

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Daniel Popovic

2011: Greg Chalmers

2010: Peter Senior

2009: Robert Allenby

2008: Geoff Ogilvy

2007: Peter Lonard

2006: Nick O’Hern

2005: Robert Allenby

2004: Peter Lonard

2003: Peter Senior

Tee Times (Local)

06:00

COLLYER, Blake

FLANAGAN, Nick

WARREN, Justin

06:10

RUMFORD, Brett

WILKIN, Aaron

COLETTA, Brett

06:20

BECKER, Braden

BARBIERI, Nathan

EVANS, Andrew

06:30

ARNOLD, Jamie

SMYTH, Travis

ORMSBY, Wade

06:40

ARMSTRONG, Josh

BATEMAN, Harry

HALL, Ashley

06:50

GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo

GEARY, Josh

RANKIN, Brett

07:00

CRAWFORD, Cory

WOOLS COBB, Shae

MUIR, Kieran

07:10

LIU, Yan Wei

WHARTON, Ben

ECCLES, Ben

07:20

BARRON, Haydn

HART, Tim

BLYTH, Adam

07:30

VOKE, Nick

ALLAN, Stephen

JEFFRESS, Steven

07:40

GRIERSON, James

PROVERBS, Blake

HAWKES, Simon

07:50

CRIPPS, Jayden

KING, TJ

CAMPBELL, Ben

08:00

BLIZARD, Rohan

MEE, James

DONOGHUE, Edward

06:00

FOX, Ryan

SMITH, Cameron

SCOTT, Adam

06:10

MORGAN, Jediah

DAVIS, Cameron

HOJGAARD, Rasmus

06:20

ENDYCOTT, Harrison

CROWE, Harrison

HOJGAARD, Nicolai

06:30

DOBBELAAR, Louis

BLING, Devon

ANTCLIFF, Maverick

06:40

FELTON, Jarryd

MURRAY, Zach

GRIFFIN, Matthew

06:50

JORDAN, Matthew

THOMPSON, Jack

ACKERMAN, Derek

07:00

MARCHESANI, James

LOYPUR, DJ

MCBRIDE, Kade

07:10

LEE, Chang Gi

MULLANEY, Jordan

POWER HORAN, Thomas

07:20

JOHNSTON, Liam

HIGGINS, Lucas

FOWLER, Peter

07:30

FARR, Oliver

HIGGINBOTTOM, Jake

CHISNALL, Ryan

07:40

BRAZEL, Sam

STRANGE, Scott

TOOMEY, Luke

07:50

BROWN, Luke

CRABTREE, Chris

HUTSON, Mark

08:00

DIDONE, Aiden

GARCIA, Zinyo

BRERETON, Darcy

11:00

LEISHMAN, Marc

LEE, Min Woo

MERONK, Adrian

11:10

HERBERT, Lucas

OGILVY, Geoff

SCRIVENER, Jason

11:20

MICHELUZZI, David

WINDRED, Blake

KANAYA, Takumi

11:30

KENNEDY, Brad

QUAYLE, Anthony

HILLIER, Daniel

11:40

CHALMERS, Greg

PAPADATOS, Dimitrios

MCLEOD, Jake

11:50

KAWAMURA, Masahiro

LONARD, Peter

LEWIS, Tom

12:00

WANG, Jeunghun

WOOD, Christopher

JOHN, Cameron

12:10

HOWELL, David

O'MALLEY, Peter

MILLAR, Matthew

12:20

MCEVOY, Richard

SMYLIE, Elvis

BLAND, Adam

12:30

O'LOUGHLIN, Daniel

WRIGHT, Michael

CARTER, Jak

12:40

MCCARDLE, Max

STIEGER, Matthew

DANN, Charlie

12:50

BUGDALSKI, Jackson

COOKE, Peter

BITTLE, Kit

13:00

CURTIS, Lawrence

STOLZ, Andre

FOWLER, Brenton

11:00

BRANSDON, David

LAWSON, Deyen

FRASER, Marcus

11:10

HEND, Scott

PIKE, Aaron

SINNOTT, Todd

11:20

MCKINNEY, Connor

PARRY, John

MARTIN, Andrew

11:30

WIEBE, Gunner

SIM, Michael

BAUTISTA, Austin

11:40

HORSEY, David

ZUNIC, Jordan

PAVAN, Andrea

11:50

HISATSUNE, Ryo

MACKENZIE, Jay

GALE, Daniel

12:00

PINEAU, Pierre

TIGHE, Lincoln

LYRAS, John

12:10

REITAN, Kristoffer

IEREMIA, Denzel

ARNOLD, Scott

12:20

Peter Wilson

MEYER, Velten

BECK, Darren

12:30

BARROW, Callan

HEFFERNAN, Will

FLYNN, Lawry

12:40

EAVES, Samuel

MUNRO, Jack

KLEIN, Douglas

12:50

CANIZARES, Alejandro

HOPEWELL, Hayden

NORRIS, Jason

13:00

CAMPBELL, Andrew

BARKER, Lachlan

SMITH, Mitchell

DP World Tour Championship McIlroy has majors in his sights as he aims to become 'complete golfer' YESTERDAY AT 08:44