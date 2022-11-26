Cameron Smith’s class came to the fore on day three of the Australian PGA Championship, as the world No. 3 cruised into the lead.

On his first appearance on home soil since the Covid-19 pandemic, after which he became Open champion and joined LIV Golf for a rumoured $140 million, Smith had plenty of pressure on his shoulders at Royal Queensland Golf Course.

Smith carded a 69 on Saturday to secure a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

The big concern for the chasers was that Smith once again did not have his best golf on display.

There were six birdies, but he also carded three bogeys in the space of four holes mid-way through his round on Saturday.

It did not matter, as the challengers wilted in windy conditions under the Brisbane sun.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Cameron Smith, 11-under

T2. Masahiro Kawamura, eight-under

T2. Yan Wei Liu, eight-under

T4. Jason Scrivener, seven-under

T4. Brad Kennedy, seven-under

T4. Jake McLeod, seven-under

T4. Min Woo Lee, seven-under

Jason Scrivener began the day with a one-shot advantage, but he had a horror round - carding a 74 to drop to seven-under.

The Adam Scott charge did not materialise, as a round of 74 saw the 2013 Masters champion slip back to one-under.

First-rounder leader Min Woo Lee did make a forward move and his round of 68 was one better than Smith, but he will go into Sunday with a four-shot deficit to make up.

Smith was the only talking point, and once again it was a masterclass on the greens.

His Open Championship success at St Andrews was built on his putting, and right now he is the best putter in the game.

He rolled in six birdies, but the hope for the chasers were the blemishes that were on display on Saturday.

A wide off the tee on the second was a worry, but he produced a stunning second shot from the rough and rolled in a birdie.

When he found the fairway he was largely impeccable, but an error after a perfect drive on 18 with a wedge sent the ball flying through the back of the green and into the bunker.

Smith splashed out to 15 feet from a hopeless position but for once the putter was unable to bail him out, to bring Masahiro Kawamura and Yan Wei Liu to within three shots.

