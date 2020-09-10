Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Yu Liu and Kelly Tan shared the lead after carding rounds of four-under-par 68 at the Mission Hills Country Club's Dinah Shore Tournament Course.
The tournament is usually played in April but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held without fans in attendance.
The conditions are less than ideal at Rancho Mirage, with temperatures expected to soar above 100°F (37.8°C) during the tournament.
Nearby wildfires also impacted the air quality earlier in the week but the skies were clearer on Wednesday and Thursday.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis)
