June 2 (Reuters) - South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun won the U.S. Women's Open by two strokes after a closing one-under-par 70 in South Carolina on Sunday.

Lee finished on six-under 278 at Country Club of Charleston, collecting $1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women's golf.

The 23-year-old, who started the day two strokes off the lead, is the ninth woman from South Korea to win the championship. The first, Pak Se-ri, won in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)