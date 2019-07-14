Frittelli wins John Deere Classic and last British Open spot

Frittelli clinched his first PGA Tour victory in style with a seven-birdie, seven-under-par 64 at TPC Deere Run, after starting the day two strokes off the pace.

He finished at 21-under 263, while American Russell Henley shot a sizzling 61 to vault into second place on 19 under.

Frittelli, 29, quickly set his sights on the British Open that starts at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

"Hopefully jump on that (charter) flight tonight and head over to the Open," he told CBS television.

"Hopefully I can be calm by the time I get there but I'm sure it's going to be a fun flight." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)