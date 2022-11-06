Gemma Dryburgh held her nerve to break her duck on the LPGA Tour with victory in the Toto Classic.

The Scottish player powered herself into contention when surging up the leaderboard with a round of 65 at Seta Golf Course on Saturday.

She started the day one shot adrift of Momoka Ueda but surged to the front around the turn when her playing partner’s game went awry.

That made her the hunted rather than the hunter, but there were no signs of nerves as Dryburgh went on a run of four birdies in five holes from the 11th to the 15th.

With the win in her sights, Dryburgh was able to enjoy the walk up the 18th and a birdie on the final hole saw her card a second 65 of the weekend to secure victory by four shots.

"I was in Korea last week with friends and I said to them: 'I'll mention you in my speech'," she said. "Just as a joke. It's overwhelming to be honest. This is a dream of mine for a long time."

Final Leaderboard

1. Gemma Dryburgh, 20-under

2. Kana Nagai, 16-under

3. Linn Grant, 15-under

4. Yuna Nishimura, 13-under

T5. Miyu Yamashita, 12-under

T5. Ayaka Furue, 12-under

T5. Momoko Ueda, 12-under

Dryburgh has revealed focusing on her breathing patterns, which has become a big thing among golfers, helped keep nerves at bay.

"I was nervous. I'm not going to lie," she said. "But I was incredibly calm to be honest and kind of focused on my breathing."

The victory was the first for a Scot on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011 - and the £264,000 first prize will give Dryburgh breathing space in her career.

“It has been a dream for a long time and a lot of hard work has gone into this and it means so much as it is a life-changing win,” the 29-year-old said.

Dryburgh was chased hard by a host of home players in Japan, with Kana Nagai matching her 65 to take second place.

Linn Grant has been one of the breakout stars on the Ladies European Tour in 2022, and the Swede took third after closing with a 67.

Atthaya Thitikul who last week became the second-youngest player to ascend to the top of the world rankings at the age of 19, finished 10 shot adrift of Dryburgh.

