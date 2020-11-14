AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Dustin Johnson's
career record in major championships when holding the 54-hole
lead:
2010 U.S. Open -- Led by three strokes; finished equal
eighth
2015 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished equal
second
2018 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished third
2020 PGA Championship -- Led by one stroke; finished equal
second
2020 Masters -- Leads by four strokes ahead of Sunday's
final round
(Compiled by Andrew Both)
