AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Dustin Johnson's

career record in major championships when holding the 54-hole

lead:



2010 U.S. Open -- Led by three strokes; finished equal

eighth

2015 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished equal

second

2018 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished third

2020 PGA Championship -- Led by one stroke; finished equal

second

2020 Masters -- Leads by four strokes ahead of Sunday's

final round





(Compiled by Andrew Both)

