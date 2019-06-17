Golf-List of U.S. Open winners at Pebble Beach

Open when it has been held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California:

1972 - Jack Nicklaus, by three strokes

1982 - Tom Watson, by two strokes

1992 - Tom Kite, by two strokes

2000 - Tiger Woods, by 15 strokes

2010 - Graeme McDowell, by one stroke

2019 - Gary Woodland, by three strokes (Compiled by Andrew Both; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)