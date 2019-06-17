Golf-List of U.S. Open winners at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, CA., June 17 (Reuters) - List of players who have won the U.S.
Open when it has been held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California:
1972 - Jack Nicklaus, by three strokes
1982 - Tom Watson, by two strokes
1992 - Tom Kite, by two strokes
2000 - Tiger Woods, by 15 strokes
2010 - Graeme McDowell, by one stroke
2019 - Gary Woodland, by three strokes (Compiled by Andrew Both; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
