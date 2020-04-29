RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Justin Rose of Great Britain celebrates with the gold medal after winning in the final round of men's golf on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Golf Course on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The International Golf Federation has announced that it has moved its qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics in line with the new dates for the tournament.

The games were due to take place this summer, but were pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with a host of other sporting events.

Qualification for the golf tournament will now end on June 21 for the men's event, and June 28 for women. Both fields will consist of 60 athletes each.

“Having received from the IOC confirmation of the dates for when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held and the qualification principles, the fairest and most equitable way to determine the qualifying athletes was to align the previous qualification system with these new dates,” said Antony Scanlon, IGF Executive Director.

"We are pleased that the IOC swiftly approved these changes to provide clarity on this important area. The IGF will continue to work closely with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 to address the other areas that the postponement of the Games affects our sport and our athletes, to develop the necessary plans to resolve these.

"We remain fully committed to providing safe and fair golf competitions and a memorable experience for our athletes when these Olympic Games are held in 2021."

The statement went on to set out tiebreaking criteria, should players end up on equal ranking points.

"Total Official World Golf Ranking points earned in the most recent 52-week period, ending with the Olympic Golf Ranking as of Monday 21 June 2021 for the men and Monday 28 June 2021 for the women.

"Total Official World Golf Ranking points earned in the most recent 13-week period, ending with the Olympic Golf Ranking as of Monday 21 June 2021 for the men and Monday 28 June 2021 for the women."

The men's competition is due to take place from July 29 to August 1, with the women's event following between August 4 and August 7.

