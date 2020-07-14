A general view of an empty course is seen after the cancellation of the The PLAYERS Championship and three consecutive PGA Tour events due to the COVID-19 pandemic at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

The remainder of the 2019/2020 PGA tour will take place without fans in attendance as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States.

The five tournaments that have taken place since the tour resumed in June have been played without fans, and the remaining nine will now follow suit.

The Memorial Tournament in Ohio - which starts on Thursday - had been set to allow fans but will now take place behind closed doors.

The PGA Tour itself will continue as planned, finishing with the Tour Championship in Atalanta from 4-7 September.

"These decisions are never easy," said Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore, before adding it was "the best decision for all involved".

"We would like to thank the City of Atlanta and PGA TOUR headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved with the TOUR Championship and the community.

“We are still very excited about showcasing the world’s 30 best players and the City of Atlanta to a global television audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for the East Lake Foundation and all of our charitable beneficiaries.”

