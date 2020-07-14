Golf

PGA tour will take place without fans

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

A general view of an empty course is seen after the cancellation of the The PLAYERS Championship and three consecutive PGA Tour events due to the COVID-19 pandemic at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The remainder of the 2019/2020 PGA tour will take place without fans in attendance as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States.

The five tournaments that have taken place since the tour resumed in June have been played without fans, and the remaining nine will now follow suit.

The Memorial Tournament in Ohio - which starts on Thursday - had been set to allow fans but will now take place behind closed doors.

Golf

Woods grouped with Koepka, McIlroy for return at Memorial

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
WATCH

On This Day in 1997: Tiger Woods wins his first Major

00:01:47

The PGA Tour itself will continue as planned, finishing with the Tour Championship in Atalanta from 4-7 September.

"These decisions are never easy," said Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore, before adding it was "the best decision for all involved".

"We would like to thank the City of Atlanta and PGA TOUR headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved with the TOUR Championship and the community.

“We are still very excited about showcasing the world’s 30 best players and the City of Atlanta to a global television audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for the East Lake Foundation and all of our charitable beneficiaries.”

Golf

PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

14 HOURS AGO
Golf

Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

YESTERDAY AT 19:23
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On